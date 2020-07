SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and chicken exports are projected to increase in 2020 as local meat producers have continued to operate virtually at a normal pace during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from lobby group ABPA released on Wednesday.

Pork exports can grow by as much as 33% to up to 1 million tonnes this year while chicken exports are increasing by up to 5% to 4.450 million tonnes, as demand from China remains strong, the data showed.