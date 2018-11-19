Mexico authorizes 26 new Brazil meat plants to export chicken

FILE PHOTO: Chicken are pictured at a poultry factory in Lapa city, Parana state, Brazil, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mexico has authorized 26 Brazilian meat plants to export chicken products into the country, Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said on Monday, as the two nations strengthened commercial ties amid a realignment of global trade partnerships.

The authorization, coming after a Mexican mission visited the plants in August, raised the total number of units in Brazil authorized to export chicken to Mexico to 46.

Between January and October, Brazilian chicken exports to Mexico totaled $138 million, the Brazilian government said.

Mexico produces 3.9 million tonnes of chicken and needs to import more than 640,000 tonnes, or 13.4 percent of its consumption, in a year, the Brazilian government said.

Mexico’s main suppliers are the United States, Brazil and Chile, the Brazilian government said.