Brazil gold mine blast kills two: Canada's Leagold

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - An underground blast in a gold mine in the Brazilian state of Bahia on Friday killed two workers, Canadian company Leagold Mining Corp said.

Leagold investor relations vice-president Meghan Brown said few further details were available, and that the company had started an investigation.

Local media in Brazil said three other workers were injured, but not seriously and had been released from a hospital. Leagold did not confirm that information.

In January, a deadly dam collapse at an iron ore mine managed by Brazil’s Vale SA in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state killed hundreds of people. The disaster is driving an overhaul of Brazilian mining operations, particularly safety conditions.

Less than four years ago there was a similar deadly dam burst in the same state.

Leagold manages two other mines in Brazil, including the RDM site in Minas Gerais state.