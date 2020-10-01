Brazil requests resumption of multi-billion dollar suit against Samarco, Vale and BHP for dam burst

FILE PHOTO: The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal and state authorities and prosecutors have requested the re-opening of a multi-billion dollar civil action suit against miners Samarco SAMNE.UL, Vale VALE3.SA and BHP BHP.AXBLT.L for damages caused by the Fundao dam burst in 2015, Minas Gerais state police said on Thursday.

The incident at Samarco’s facilities, a joint venture between Vale and BHP, which left 19 dead and polluted the River Doce, was the biggest environmental disaster ever in Brazil. The claim is for damages of 155 billion reais ($27.4 billion).