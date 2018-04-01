FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Brazil planning minister Dyogo Oliveira to become CEO of BNDES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira will take over as chief executive of state development bank BNDES as President Michel Temer shakes up his cabinet ahead of general elections, the president’s office said on Sunday.

Brazil's Planning Minister Dyogo de Oliveira walks during a seminar on the privatization of Eletrobras in Brasilia, Brazil March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Temer’s office said in a statement that Deputy Planning Minister Esteves Colnago will take over Oliveira’s current role. 

More than one-third of the ministers in Temer’s cabinet are expected to resign this week to campaign in the October general elections.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Richard Chang

