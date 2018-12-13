Business News
December 13, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Brazil judge allows ousted Nissan chairman access to Rio apartment

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The building in which an apartment containing cash, art works and personal belongings of Carlos Ghosn is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian appellate judge on Thursday granted ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn access to a Rio de Janeiro apartment, whose contents have become subject of an intense legal battle in local courts.

The court decision said Ghosn or his representatives have 24 hours to retrieve personal belongings. Nissan has opposed this because the carmaker says they may contain evidence of wrongdoing.

Ghosn was arrested in November, accused of underreporting his income and diverting company funds for personal use.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.