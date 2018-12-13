Brazil judge allows ousted Nissan chairman access to Rio apartment

FILE PHOTO: The building in which an apartment containing cash, art works and personal belongings of Carlos Ghosn is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian appellate judge on Thursday granted ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn access to a Rio de Janeiro apartment, whose contents have become subject of an intense legal battle in local courts.

The court decision said Ghosn or his representatives have 24 hours to retrieve personal belongings. Nissan has opposed this because the carmaker says they may contain evidence of wrongdoing.

Ghosn was arrested in November, accused of underreporting his income and diverting company funds for personal use.