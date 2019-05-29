Brazil ethanol company Atvos says filing for bankruptcy

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian ethanol company Atvos, a unit of industrial conglomerate Odebrecht, said on Wednesday it was filing for bankruptcy protection, according to a statement on their website.
Atvos decided to file for bankruptcy for its wholly-owned subsidiary after creditor Lone Star Funds got a court decision blocking its cash position. The company said it had to guarantee continued operations and financial stability endangered by the fund’s hostile action.
