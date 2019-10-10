U.S. does not back Brazil for OECD membership: Brazil officials

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The U.S. government said in a letter to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that it was backing Argentina and Romania for full membership, but made no mention of Brazil’s bid to join the rich nations club, sources in Brazil’s capital said on Thursday.

The officials, who asked not to be named, said they had seen the letter, sent in late August. The letter indicated an apparent reversal in U.S. support for Brazil joining the OECD expressed by President Donald Trump at a joint press conference with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro at the White House in March.