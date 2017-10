RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A consortia led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) and including French major Total SA (TOTF.PA) won the right to explore Brazil’s pre-salt oil block, named Sul de Gato do Mato, during an auction on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Staff members work at the booth of Royal Dutch Shell at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The companies pledged 11.53 percent of the oil after costs to the government, oil regulator ANP said.