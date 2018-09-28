Factbox: Winners of Brazil fifth pre-salt auction

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government on Friday awarded four blocks in the coveted offshore pre-salt layer, where billions of barrels of oil are trapped under a thick layer of salt, in the final energy auction before next month’s presidential election.

A person attends Brazil's pre-salt offshore oil auction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The tender was a success for the government ahead of a presidential vote that has cast uncertainty over the sector and for oil majors like Royal Dutch Shell(RDSa.AS), Chevron(CVX.N), Exxon Mobil Corp(XOM.N) and Petrobras(PEFGF.PK), which won key blocks in the Santos and Campos basins.

Consortia competed by offering the government the biggest percentage of after-cost oil to be produced from the block and agreed to pay a fixed signing bonus. The government earned 6.82 billion reais ($1.71 billion) in signing bonuses on Friday.

See below for information about the blocks, the companies, and their pledges.

BLOCK: SATURNO, SANTOS BASIN

WINNER: Consortium made up of Shell (50 percent) and Chevron (50 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 3.125 billion reais

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 70.2 percent (minimum was percent pct)

BLOCK: TITA, SANTOS BASIN

WINNER: Consortium made up of Exxon Mobil (64 percent) and Qatar Petroleum International (36 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 3.125 billion reais

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 23.49 percent (minimum was 9.53 percent)

BLOCK: PAU BRASIL, SANTOS BASIN

WINNER: Consortium made up of BP (50 percent), CNOOC (30 percent), and Ecopetrol (20 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 500 million reais

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 63.79 percent (minimum was 24.82 percent)

BLOCK: SOUTHWEST OF TARTARUGA VERDE, CAMPOS BASIN

WINNER: Petrobras

SIGNING BONUS: 70 million reais

OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 10.01 percent (minimum was 10.01 percent)

($1 = 3.9944 reais)