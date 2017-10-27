Factbox: Winners of Brazil's pre-salt oil round

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government awarded on Friday rights for companies to explore high-potential oil blocks in Brazil’s pre-salt offshore region. Six out of eight blocks offered received bids.
The pre-salt blocks offered to investors will be governed by production-sharing contracts. Companies had to agree to pay a fixed signing bonus and offer the government a share of the oil to be produced in the block. The largest shares offered decided the winning bidders.
See below the blocks, the companies awarded the rights and more details.
WINNER: Consortium formed by Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) (PETR4.SA) (50 percent) and BP Plc (BP.L) (50 percent)
SIGNING BONUS: 500 million reais ($153.11 million)
OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 75.86 pct (minimum was 21.38 pct)
WINNER: Consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) (55 percent), including CNOOC (20 percent) and Qatar Petroleum International Ltd (QPI) (25 percent)
SIGNING BONUS: 350 million reais ($107.18 million)
OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 22.87 pct (minimum was 22.87 pct)
WINNER: Consortium led by Petrobras (40 percent), including BP (40 percent) and China National Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Corp (20 percent)
SIGNING BONUS: 2 billion reais ($612.44 million)
OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 76.96 pct (minimum was 13.89 pct)
WINNER: A consortium of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) (40 percent), Statoil ASA (STL.OL) (40 percent) and Petroleos de Portugal SA [PETP.UL] (20 percent)
SIGNING BONUS: 3 billion reais ($918.67 million)
OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 67.12 pct (minimum was 22.08 pct)
WINNER: A consortium led by Petrobras (45 percent), including Repsol Sinopec (25 percent) and Shell (30 percent)
SIGNING BONUS: 200 million reais ($61.24 million)
OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 80 pct (minimum was 10.34 pct)
WINNER: A consortia led by Shell (80 percent) and French oil major Total SA (TOTF.PA) (20 percent)
SIGNING BONUS: 100 million reais ($30.62 million)
OIL PLEDGE TO GOVERNMENT AFTER COSTS: 11.53 pct (minimum was 11.53 pct)
WINNER: No bidders
WINNER: No bidders
($1 = 3.2656 reais)
