Business News
November 7, 2019 / 4:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil will reevaluate signing bonuses, other parameters of offshore auctions

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will reevaluate the terms of pre-salt auctions, including the signing bonuses and profit oil required from bidders, Brazil’s mines and energy minister said on Thursday, after a round that was widely seen as disappointing.

“We could change the exploratory regime, the parameters as a whole. We’re evaluating the whole process, and we’re certain that we’re going to perfect it,” Minister Bento Albuquerque told Reuters.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
