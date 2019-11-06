Commodities
November 6, 2019 / 2:40 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Petrobras shares plunge after it wins two uncontested blocks in TOR auction

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell more than 3% on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains of 3%, after it won the first two blocks in a huge auction of offshore rights without any rival bids.

A Petrobras consortium including China’s state-run companies CNOOC and CNODC won the massive Buzios oil block and the Brazilian firm alone won the Itapu block — both with the minimum allowable bids. The lack of competition underscored the costly terms of the blockbuster oil round, which had discouraged several major oil firms.

Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
