BP, Chevron among approved bidders for Brazil October oil auction: ANP

FILE PHOTO: The BP logo at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

RIO de Janeiro (Reuters) - BP PLC (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and China’s CNOOC (0883.HK) are among 12 companies cleared to bid in an October exploration rights auction in Brazil, oil regulator ANP said on Monday.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), Colombia’s Ecopetrol SA (ECO.CN), Norway’s Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL), Australia’s Karoon (KAR.AX), Qatar’s QPI, Spain’s Repsol SA (REP.MC), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L), France’s Total SA (TOTF.PA) and Brazil’s state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) also won approval to bid in the auction.