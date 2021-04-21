Brazil sets new terms for transfer of rights surplus auction

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil on Tuesday outlined details of the next auction to offer oil producers the rights to deepwater oil and gas blocks Sepia and Atapu, in the Santos pre-salt basin, the National Council for Energy Policy (CNPE) said.

Under the terms of the “transfer of rights surplus” auction, the Sepia sale will offer a signing bonus of $1.25 billion and a rate of oil profit of 15.02%, the CNPE said.

Atapu blocks will be offered through a subscription bonus of $700 million, and an oil-profit rate of 5.89%, the CNPE said in a statement.

The CNPE said the auction should take place in December, a delay of one month compared with the previous forecast. The Sepia and Atapu areas had been offered at an auction in 2019, but received no offers.