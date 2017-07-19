FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Brazil publishes contract model for 14th round oil-rights auction
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 19, 2017 / 9:47 PM / in a month

Brazil publishes contract model for 14th round oil-rights auction

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's oil watchdog ANP on Wednesday published the model contract for its 14th round auction of oil and natural gas exploration rights, scheduled for Sept. 27.

On offer are 287 blocks in the offshore basins of Sergipe-Alagoas, Espírito Santo, Campos, Santos, Pelotas, and onshore basins in Parnaíba, Paraná, Potiguar, Recôncavo, Sergipe-Alagoas and Espírito Santo.

If all blocks are assigned, the government will earn a minimum of approximately 1.69 billion reais ($537 million).

ANP Director Decio Oddone said on Tuesday he expects more bids this round thanks to a contract model that will be more attractive to investors.

Among the changes, the 14th round eliminates local content as criteria in the bidding process, heeding a long-standing demand of oil majors, and introduces lowers royalties for less explored areas and mature basins which pose greater risks.

($1 = 3.1470 reais)

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.