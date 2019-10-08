CEO of Petrobras calls Brazil oil spill 'something extraordinary'

FILE PHOTO: Roberto Castello Branco, CEO of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras attends the ceremony of the secondary share offering and privatisation of its fuel distribution unit, at Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Roberto Castello Branco, the chief executive of Brazilian oil company Petrobras, called the oil spill hitting the country’s northeastern coast “something extraordinary,” ruling out a tanker cleaning operation as the possible cause due to the amount of crude collected.

Castello Branco said on Tuesday that it was not the role of his company to investigate the possible origins of the oil spill, but rather a job for Brazil’s federal police and navy.