FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#World News
February 6, 2018 / 2:44 PM / in 17 hours

Roadway overpass collapses in Brazilian capital: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A section of a busy roadway overpass collapsed on Tuesday in the center of Brazil’s capital, plunging slabs of concrete on top of parked cars and an outdoor restaurant, images on GloboNews television showed.

Firemen were on the scene in Brasilia but there were no immediate reports of people being killed, wounded or trapped.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“The fire brigade’s initial information is that there are no casualties,” Rodrigo Rollemberg, governor of the Federal District where Brasilia is located, told reporters.

The overpass is part of the main freeway that cuts through the center of the modernistic Brazilian capital, which was built in the late 1950s and inaugurated in 1960.

The planned city, which is a UNESCO world heritage site, is beginning to show its age. On Sunday, a section of an apartment building collapse on a garage, destroying two dozen cars, but no one was hurt.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Alistair Bell and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.