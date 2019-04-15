Pele released from hospital

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen in Paris, April 2, 2019. Picture taken April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former soccer star Pele was released on Monday from hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, after seven days in the hospital and a procedure on Saturday to remove a kidney stone.

The 78-year-old former Santos and New York Cosmos player has suffered from kidney and prostate problems and also had hip replacement surgery in recent years. The Brazilian soccer legend had spent a week earlier this month in a hospital in Paris treating an urinary infection.