Big Story 10
June 27, 2019 / 12:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil congressional pension committee cancels vote session: legislative aide

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian special congressional pension committee canceled on Thursday a meeting that would give its verdict on the government’s signature bill, before sending it on to the lower house plenary for a full vote, a legislative aide said.

This move makes it more difficult to put the bill to the plenary vote before parliament breaks for recess on July 18. A spokesperson for pension bill coordinator Samuel Moreira did not comment on the reasons for calling the session off.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below