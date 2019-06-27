Brazil pension coordinator says room to vote pension reform this month

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian special congressional pension coordinator Samuel Moreira said there is still time to vote on pension reform this month, even after the cancellation of a committee meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting had been called to decide on a final version of the government’s signature bill before sending it to the lower house plenary for full vote.

The Brazilian government expects to put the bill up for a vote before parliament recesses on July 18.

Moreira said the committee delayed its meeting to get support from states and municipalities because their inclusion would increase the pension reform bill savings. He expected to win their backing now because their most of their requests have been addressed.

The committee had removed states and municipalities from the original draft earlier this month but House Speaker Rodrigo Maia met with state governors and political leaders on Wednesday to try to put states and municipalities back in.