Brazil pension reform is constitutional, congressional committee votes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Pension reform in Brazil cleared a congressional hurdle late on Tuesday, a sign that the government may be garnering political backing for its most important economic proposal, legislation whose passage has not been at all certain.

After a lengthy debate, the lower house’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee (CCJ) approved the bill’s constitutionality by 48 votes to 18, paving the way for it to be analyzed and discussed by a lower house special commission.

Brazil’s spending on social security is among the highest in the world, and a radical overhaul was a key proposal of President Jair Bolsonaro’s election campaign. But the government had lost momentum on the pension legislation recently, and economic data suggests the economy is flagging, perhaps even shrinking.

Brazilian markets had already rallied on Tuesday ahead of the vote, cheered by the fact that the vote was going ahead at all, after it was postponed last week when even some of the government’s allies in Congress raised objections to it.

Bolsonaro’s government made several minor changes to the bill late on Monday to win over lawmakers, but CCJ committee member Marcelo Freitas insisted that the bill’s targeted savings of just over 1 trillion reais ($255 billion) over the next decade had not been diluted.

That may change in the weeks ahead, however.

“The positive vote bodes well, but there is a long way to go,” said Mauricio Oreng, senior Brazil strategist at Rabobank in Sao Paulo. “The special commission is more important ... and there may be a limit on the market’s optimism in the short term.”

The bill will now go to the special commission before proceeding to the lower house plenary, where it will need at least 308 votes in two rounds of voting in order to advance to the Senate.

The government, economists and investors say pension reform is essential to get the fiscal deficit under control, make Brazil an attractive investment destination and accelerate what has been an anemic recovery from the 2015-16 recession.

Underscoring the importance of social security reform, the Economy Ministry on Tuesday published figures that showed Brazil’s public sector structural deficit widened to 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2018 from 0.5 percent the year before.