Brazil approves rules for pesticides easing toxicity criteria

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s health surveillance agency, Anvisa, approved on Tuesday new rules for pesticides, establishing the risk of death as the sole criteria for classifying the toxicity level of a product.

In the previous regulatory framework, reactions other than death, including skin and eye irritations, were also considered in the toxicological classification.

Brazil has cleared 262 pesticides since President Jair Bolsonaro took office on Jan. 1, compared with 232 in the same period a year ago, putting the country in the path to exceed the 450 pesticides registered in 2018.

Besides toxicity criteria, the new regulatory framework includes changes in labeling.