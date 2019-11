FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) has completed the process of delisting its shares on the Argentine stock market, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

Petrobras, as the firm is more commonly known, had originally scheduled the delisting for Nov. 4, but extended the window by one week.