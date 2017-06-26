Brazil's Petrobras halts production after leak in Campos basin

The logo of Petrobras, state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, is seen at their President Bernardes Refinery in Cubatao, Brazil June 8, 2017.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA halted production at a platform in its Marlin field in the Campos Basin after a "small amount" of water and oil leaked into the ocean, the state-controlled oil company said on Monday.

Petrobras said the leak, which occurred at its P-35 platform, had been controlled and that there were no injuries. The company said it had sent a vessel to determine the size of the leak but did not provide details on whether or when production might resume.

The P-35 platform produced nearly 24,000 barrels of oil per day and 366,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day in March, according to data from Brazil's oil regulator.