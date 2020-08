FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) has begun the process to sell its entire stake in five onshore fields at Polo Norte Capixaba, in the state of Espirito Santo, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

According to the filing, average daily production in the first half of this year at the five fields, which Petrobras fully own, was 7,000 barrels of oil and 66,000 cubic meters of gas.