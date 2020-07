FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras said on Wednesday it had finalized the sale of its stake in 10 oil fields to Trident Energy do Brasil with a payment of $365.4 million.

The fields as a whole are known as the Polos de Pampo e Enchova. The deal still requires the payment of an additional $650 million, Petrobras said.