Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente poses for a portrait after an interview with Reuters in New York City, NY, U.S. May 17, 2017.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Improving operational profitability at Petróleo Brasileiro SA in the face of low oil prices highlights how recent cost-cutting efforts have bolstered the finances of the Brazilian state-controlled oil company, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said at an event in São Paulo on Thursday.