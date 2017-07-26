FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras sees $1.9 billion hit to second quarter results from tax debits
July 26, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 20 days ago

Brazil's Petrobras sees $1.9 billion hit to second quarter results from tax debits

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017.Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that its second-quarter results will be hit by a 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion) charge to include debits from changes to a pension fund scheme in its tax normalization program.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a filing that it will make a total payment of 4.3 billion reais in taxes, with 1.3 billion reais up front and the rest in 145 monthly installments starting in January 2018.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Leslie Adler

