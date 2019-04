FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it had halted production at its P-25 platform in the Albacora offshore field, after detecting a leak in a pipeline.

The leak was detected on Monday around dawn and had spilled 941 liters, the company said.