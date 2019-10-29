Petrobras CEO says oil spill could be worst environmental 'attack' in Brazil's history

A general view of an oil spill on Peroba beach in Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil October 17, 2019. Picture taken October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Diego Nigro

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Oil slicks washing up on beaches along more than 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) of Brazil’s northeast coastline could be the worst environmental “attack” in the country’s history, the chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Roberto Castello Branco said Petrobras continues to work with the navy to tackle the spill.

He also said more than 20 companies are interested in buying its refineries that are up for sale as part of the upcoming Transfer of Rights mega-auction.