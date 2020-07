FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras said on Tuesday that four platforms in the Buzios field located in the Santos Basin, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, achieved a daily record output on Monday.

The platforms, called P-74, P-75, P-76 and P-77, produced a combined 674,000 barrels per day of oil and 844,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The Buzios field is considered the largest deepwater oilfield in the world, Petrobras said.