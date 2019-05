FILE PHOTO: A policeman stands in front of the Petrobras headquarters during a protest in Rio de Janeiro March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government should pay off state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro to resolve the so-called “transfer of rights” spat “as soon as possible,” but it will require congressional approval, Waldery Rodrigues, special secretary to the Economy Ministry, said on Wednesday.