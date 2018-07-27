FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil judge suspends payment order in salary case against Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge on Friday temporarily suspended an order requiring Petroleo Brasileiro to pay up to 17 billion reais ($4.58 billion) in a wage spat, accepting an argument by the state-controlled oil company that such a payment would risk causing it “irreparable damage.”

The injunction suspends a ruling last month by Brazil’s top labor court in favor of workers at Petrobras in a dispute over its compensation policy since 2007. Petrobras may still appeal the ruling to the Supreme court.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Christian Plumb

