Brazil judge suspends payment order in salary case against Petrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge on Friday temporarily suspended an order requiring Petroleo Brasileiro to pay up to 17 billion reais ($4.58 billion) in a wage spat, accepting an argument by the state-controlled oil company that such a payment would risk causing it “irreparable damage.”

The injunction suspends a ruling last month by Brazil’s top labor court in favor of workers at Petrobras in a dispute over its compensation policy since 2007. Petrobras may still appeal the ruling to the Supreme court.