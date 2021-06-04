Brazil's Petrobras to shut Mexilhao platform and pipeline for repairs Aug 15 - filing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA will close its Mexilhao platform and Rota 1 gas pipeline for 30 days on Aug. 15 for scheduled repairs, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

“The shutdown will enable preventive maintenance and improvements to be made to the facilities, ensuring natural gas flows and supplies continue safely,” Petrobras said, adding it informed national oil regulator ANP of the plans in October last year.