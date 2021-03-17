Petrobras says CEO nominated by Brazil's president fulfills necessary requirements

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday the personnel committee of its board of directors had certified that the executive nominated by the government to serve as the company’s new CEO fulfills all legal requirements.

Joaquim Silva e Luna was nominated after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro disagreed with the gas pricing policy implemented by Petrobras.