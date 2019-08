FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the Brazilian Steel Conference in Brasilia, Brazil, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that the army could be sent to help combat the fires sweeping through the Amazon rainforest, and that a decision will be taken later in the day.

Bolsonaro, under growing international pressure over the unfolding crisis, told reporters in Brasilia that he will meet with ministers later on Friday to discuss the next steps.