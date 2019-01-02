Brazilian ministry of agriculture to be responsible for indigenous land

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro cries after the swearing-in ceremony as he leaves Brazil's National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Jair Bolsonaro has issued an executive order saying that the ministry of agriculture will be responsible for indigenous land in a victory for agribusiness that is likely to enrage environmentalists, according to the official gazette on Wednesday.

During his presidential campaign, Bolsonaro had said that he was considering placing indigenous affairs under the ministry of agriculture, alleging lands should be opened to commercial activities that are currently banned.

A former army captain, Bolsonaro took office in Brazil on Tuesday saying he had freed the country from “socialism and political correctness.”