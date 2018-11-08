Brazil's future farm minister calls to end 'industry' of environmental fines

Congresswoman Tereza Cristina, Brazil's proposed Agriculture Minister under President-Elect Jair Bolsonaro, addresses the media, in Brasilia, Brazil November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s proposed agriculture minister under President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said the country must end the “industry of fines” for environmental infractions.

Congresswoman Tereza Cristina echoed Bolsonaro’s language from the campaign trail about cutting back on fines, one of the principle means of enforcing deforestation laws that has raised concerns among activists that environmental protections will be rolled back.