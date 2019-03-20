Brazil's lower house allows full foreign ownership of airlines

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress passed on Wednesday a bill allowing for full foreign ownership of Brazilian airlines, another step into confirming a temporary decree on the subject signed last year by former President Michel Temer.
The bill will now head to a Senate vote. Previously, foreign investors could hold a maximum of only 20 percent in local airline companies. The change is seen as important to attract new investment to the companies.
