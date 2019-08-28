Brazilians support Bolsonaro in Macron spat: minister

Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo speaks during an interview with Reuters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Gabriel Stargardter

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has offended his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday, adding he believed Brazilians support their far-right leader in his spat with Paris.

In an interview with Reuters in Rio de Janeiro about the sharp rise in fires in the Amazon rainforest, Ernesto Araujo also said the world had a distorted view of his government’s environmental policies. He said Brazil is fighting forest fires like never before, and that his country can protect the environment and pursue sustainable agriculture at the same time.