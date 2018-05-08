FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 1:45 PM / in 26 minutes

Former Brazil chief justice Barbosa says he will not run for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A former Brazilian Supreme Court chief justice said on Twitter Tuesday that he would not be running in October’s presidential election, after he spent weeks negotiating whether to do so and made a strong first appearance in a poll.

FILE PHOTO: Joaquim Barbosa, former Chief Justice in Brazil, is seen before a meeting with PSB Election Commission in Brasilia, Brazil April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Joaquim Barbosa, the first and only black member of Brazil’s high court, was considered a strong center-left contender. He wrote on his verified Twitter account that the decision was “strictly personal.” Last month, top members of the Brazilian Socialist Party, which Barbosa joined, gushed about the prospect of his running.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
