Brazil's Bolsonaro has not discussed U.S. military base: adviser

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Security Adviser Augusto Heleno said on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro told him that he had not spoken with anyone about the possibility of a U.S. military base or American soldiers being located on Brazilian soil.

Bolsonaro himself said during a TV interview last week that he was open to the possibility of hosting a U.S. base to counter Russian influence in Venezuela. Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo also said last week that Bolsonaro was willing to host a U.S. military base and planned to discuss it with U.S. President Donald Trump during an expected visit in March.