SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro said in a TV interview on Thursday that he is open to discussing the possibility of hosting a United States military base.

Bolsonaro, who assumed office on Tuesday, also said Brazil should be worried about Russian ties to the “dictatorship” in Venezuela.