Bolsonaro: Brazil 'liberated from socialism' with him in power

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro reviews the troops after the swearing-in ceremony as he leaves Brazil's National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

(Reuters) - Brazil’s newly inaugurated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said in his address to the nation on Tuesday that his country had been “liberated from socialism and political correctness” now that he has taken power.

Bolsonaro vowed to respect democracy and carry out difficult economic reforms needed to get Latin America’s biggest economy back on track. He said that “we have a great nation to rebuild” and promised that he had put together a team of talented ministers to do just that.