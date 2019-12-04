Brazil court decision may ease creation of Bolsanaro's new party

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The majority of judges on Brazil’s electoral court voted late on Tuesday in favor of allowing digital signature collection to register new parties.

The decision will likely benefit current President Jair Bolsonaro, who is trying to start his own party after falling out with the Social Liberal Party that he won election with in 2018.

Bolsonaro launched last month a new party, the Alliance for Brazil (APB), under the banner of fighting graft and advancing Christian values, a breakaway move that could fragment his base.