BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s pension reform proposal currently being drawn up by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes will not be submitted to President Jair Bolsonaro while he is still in hospital, and there is no date yet for him to be discharged, his spokesman said on Monday.

“The proposal will be presented to him as soon as he is in condition (to study it),” spokesman General Otavio Rego Barros told reporters. “I cannot guarantee that will be this week,” he said.