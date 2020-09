FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen during a pre-recorded address to the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly in Brasilia, Brazil, September 16, 2020. Marcos Correa/Brazilian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is stable after surgery on Friday morning to remove a bladder stone, hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement.

The hospital added Bolsonaro has no pain or fever. Bolsonaro has been aware at least since August that he would undergo a surgery to remove a bladder stone.