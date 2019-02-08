Brazil president's medical condition improving: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has no fever or pain and is quickly overcoming a bout of pneumonia, signs that his medical condition is improving, spokesman General Otavio Rego Barros said on Friday.

A feeding tube and another tube draining liquid that accumulated where his colostomy bag had been attached to his intestine have been removed, according to a medical bulletin issued by the Sao Paulo hospital where he is being treated.

Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen during the election campaign in September, ate chicken broth and jelly.

His medical team said his bodily functions are returning to normal, but there is not date set for him to go home.

“The doctors will only discharge the president when he is able to walk out the front door of the hospital,” Rego Barros said at a news briefing.