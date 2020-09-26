Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after bladder stone surgery

Slideshow ( 2 images )

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left the hospital on Saturday early afternoon after a scheduled surgery on Friday morning to remove a bladder stone.

Bolsonaro’s health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while campaigning for election and subsequently underwent four related surgeries.

This bladder stone surgery, considered by Bolsonaro’s doctors a simple procedure, is unrelated to the stabbing.

A Reuters reporter saw Bolsonaro leaving the hospital.